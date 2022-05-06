May 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing

By Dolores Quintana

The Disability Community Resource Center (DCRC) seeks to develop its own office building to include affordable housing according to a motion that Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin recently introduced as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

DCRC is based in Mar Vista and provides assistance to persons with disabilities. Their office building is located at 12901 Venice Boulevard and is co-owned by the City of Los Angeles. This arrangement is known as a Tenancy in Common. DCRC wants to demolish its current office building and use the space to develop affordable housing for people who were formerly experiencing homelessness and at the same time, use the building as their office which would allow them to provide on-site services to the residents. 

Councilmember Bonin’s motion tells the council staff to appraise the worth of the property, which is the first step in redevelopment and to transfer $11,000 from the Council District 11 fund to cover any of the costs associated with this redevelopment.

The motion has been referred to the City Council for consideration at a future meeting.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
News, Transportation

UCLA Study Offers Strategy for Freeway Congestion Pricing That Reduces Burden on Low-Income Residents

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Claudia Bustamante/UCLA Newsroom  Among transportation experts, congestion pricing is the gold standard policy for managing traffic on freeways and highways....

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Unified Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Officials say weekly testing will continue By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials this week lifted an indoor mask mandate...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Photo: Citizen App
News

LAFD Combats Mar Vista Home Fire

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Mountain View home catches fire Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a Mar Vista fire this...
Crime, News

Anti-Semitic Hate Fliers Found in Culver City

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Total of 13 copies of this publication found in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro 13 anti-Semitic hate fliers were found...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Getting Revamped Lunch Area

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Panther Plaza Redesign will provide better sitting for students Culver City Middle School students will soon get an upgrade to...

Photo: Courtesy of 11:11 Projects
News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Announces Locations for 10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

First festival kicks off May 14-15 in Inglewood with live music, art activations, food trucks, and more In celebration of...
Crime, News

Suspect Arrested After Following Victim to Car at Beverly Center

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

A suspect was been arrested after robbing a person walking back to their vehicle at the Beverly Center.  According to...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...

The intersection of Palms and Vinton. Photo: Google.
News

Person Killed by Car in Palms

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Man killed in area of Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally struck by a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR