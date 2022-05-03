Person Killed by Car in Palms

Man killed in area of Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was fatally struck by a car in Palms recently.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident was reported on April 28 around 10:20 p.m. at Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Kia Soul traveling east on Palms Boulevard collide with a male pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and provided immediate medical attention to the victim.

“Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries while at the scene and was pronounced dead. The pedestrian has been identified and notification to next of kin was completed,” the LAPD said.

The driver of the Kia Soul remained at scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

“It is unknown if speed was a factor in this collision. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor,” the LAPD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.