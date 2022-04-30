April 30, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

61 Units of Affordable Housing Planned for Sawtelle

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.

Six-story Iris Apartments expected to be complete by 2024

By Dolores Quintana

Sawtelle will be the site of a new 61 unit supportive housing complex. It is possible that the property’s units may be available by 2024 as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The building will be located close to the 10 freeway, to the north. Affirmed Housing Group is the San Diego developer who is responsible for this new structure’s construction.

The building is named the Iris Apartments and is a six story building that will hold 61 one, two and three bedroom units. The Iris will replace three residential buildings that were much smaller in size and will be located at 2444 to 2456 S. Barry Avenue. The apartments will be divided between low income housing units and permanent supportive housing units. Residents who live at this location must be earning 30 to 80% of the median income level for the area and rents will range between $621 for a studio apartment and $1,840 for a three bedroom apartment.

The total budget for the development is $38.3 million and the funds come from tax exempt bonds and money from the fund for Measure HHH. The Iris is expected to be completed by early 2024.

The design is a contemporary podium style building with a U shaped footprint that was created by Withee Malcolm Architects. The exterior will be faced with metal and stucco panels, there will be a central courtyard and a rooftop deck.

