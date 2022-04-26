Culver City High Teachers Earn Educator Awards

4 CCHS teachers earn Intuit Educator Awards

Four Culver City High School teachers have been selected as winners of Intuit’s 100 Champions contest.

Susana Fattorini, Paige Shakeri, Cathy Grasso and Kathleen Rowley were nominated by one or more of their peers and students for the award, which is given out to just 100 educators throughout the Los Angeles area who are having a positive impact on students and preparing them for future success.

Intuit sent each teacher a care package valued at $500 each filled with classroom resources and goodies for them, personally.

“We hope this serves as a reminder that the effort to put your students first does not go unnoticed,” a note from the company said. “Keep championing student success!”

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District