April 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey

By Sam Catanzaro

In year seven of an ongoing UCLA survey, Los Angeles County residents expressed the lowest-ever satisfaction with their quality of life. 

This finding was part of the latest Quality of Life Index (QLI),  a project of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs that measures county residents’ satisfaction levels in nine categories. The overall rating fell sharply, from 58 last year to 53 on a scale from 10 to 100. This is the first time the rating fell below the survey’s 55-point midpoint since the index launched in 2016. This also means a majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives.

“For the first time since the inception of this survey, respondents’ ratings dropped in each of the nine categories, and eight of the nine fell to their lowest rating ever,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative, who oversees the index. 

Residents’ overall satisfaction had remained relatively stable during the survey’s first six years, between 56 and 59, despite drought, fires and the pandemic. But this has changed as prices of food, gasoline and public utilities spiked in recent months. 

“What the pandemic couldn’t do over the last two years, inflation and increases in violent and property crime succeeded in doing,” Yaroslavsky said. “It appears that the dam has burst this year.”

The issues that were most responsible for the overall decline QLI decline were cost of living, education and public safety.

“These three issues contributed heavily to the overall drop in our respondents’ satisfaction,” Yaroslavsky said. “Clearly, they are driving the political debate in this year’s city and county elections.”

The largest decline was the cost-of-living score, which dropped to 39 from 45 last year.e public safety score declined to 56 from 60 last year (and 64 in 2020), shaped largely by growing concerns over property crime and violent crime.

The survey also examined approval ratings for local elected officials. Mayor Eric Garcetti was viewed favorably by 45 percent of respondents, down from 62 percent in 2020.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva received mixed ratings: 37 percent very or somewhat favorable and 33 percent very or somewhat unfavorable, with 30 percent having no opinion or being unfamiliar with Villanueva. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s perception declined markedly from 2021. He was viewed very or somewhat favorably by 22 percent of respondents this year, down from 31 percent in 2021; 44 percent viewed Gascón very or somewhat unfavorably in the latest survey.

This latest QLI is based on interviews conducted in English and Spanish with 1,400 LA County residents over 30 days beginning on March 5. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percent, according to researchers.

in News
Related Posts
Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Education, News

CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Board of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Extends Mask Mandate for Schools

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Indoor mask wearing required until May 2 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials last week extended the school district’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have...

Photo: Westside Today
News

Culver City Mom Heidi Planck Still Missing Six Months Later, Remembered By Her Friends

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Her disappearance may be related to her boss and allegations against him Culver City mom Heidi Planck is still missing...

Photo: Optimum Seismic
News

Culver City Chamber Partners with Area Company to Conduct Earthquake Retrofit Workshop

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The City of Culver City conducted an inventory of buildings that are most vulnerable to serious earthquake damage based on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR