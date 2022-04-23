April 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

Photo: Getty Photos

The campus was completely renovated in 2018

By Dolores Quintana

The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del Rey has been sold in a deal brokered by CBRE as reported by Rebusiness.com. The property was sold by Montana Avenue Capital Partners to a consortium of buyers namely HATCHspaces out of Los Angeles, NexCore Group out of Denver and Nuveen Real Estate.

None of the details and terms of the sale have been disclosed. 

Montana Avenue Capital Partners acquired the property in 2018 and renovated the 56,300-square-foot property. Armata Pharmaceuticals had leased the entire property starting in 2021. 

CBRE representatives Mike Longo,Todd Tydlaska, Sean Sullivan, Greg Grant, Jeff Pion, Michelle Esquivel and Andrew Riley handled the sale.

in News
