French Bulldog Stolen From Motel in Violent Culver City Robbery

Culver City police seek three suspects in connection to April 5 incident, one suspect arrested

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for three suspects wanted for the violent robbery of a French bulldog from a Culver City motel room.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on April 5, 2022, at 9:57 PM, officers received a call for service of an armed robbery that occurred at the Astro Motel, located at 3850 Sepulveda Boulevard.

After they arrived on scene, patrol officers met with three victims and learned that four suspects entered the victims’ motel room displaying handguns.

“The suspects forced the victims to disrobe, and then “pistol whipped” the victims with their handguns in the head and face. The suspects then made off with multiple pieces of the victim’s property, including cell phones and one of the victim’s two-month-old French Bulldog,” CCPD said.

The suspects fled on foot through the east alley of Sepulveda Boulevard and out of sight, according to the victim.

The victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by the suspects and were treated at a local hospital.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and were able to identify a suspect, a Los Angeles resident with an extensive criminal history. Culver City Detectives located and arrested the suspect on April 7 without incident. At the time of the arrest, he was found to be possession of a loaded handgun.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who filed three counts of home invasion robbery, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the CCPD, the three additional suspects are still outstanding and the French Bulldog has not been located. All three of the suspects at large are described by the CCPD as Black men in their 20s.

The French bulldog is two months old and grey.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.