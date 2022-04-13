Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at Will Rogers State Historic Park. Find out how to get involved and what to expert in this video.
.
Sponsored by Sunshine Camp
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at Will Rogers State Historic Park. Find out how to get involved and what to expert in this video.
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment
April 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works
April 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...Read more
POPULAR
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...Read more