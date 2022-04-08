April 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

31-Year-Old Inmate Dies in LAPD Pacific Jail

Photo: Google.

February 16 death remains under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro 

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that earlier this year a 31-year-old inmate died in the Pacific Area Jail. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 15, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., Pacific Area officers conducted a stop on 31-year-old Robert Reed Berry in the area of Tuller Avenue and Venice Boulevard. During the stop, Berry was identified to have an outstanding felony warrant for vandalism and was placed under arrest, police say. Around 3:00 p.m., LAPD officers transported Berry to Pacific Community Police Station for processing and housing.

On February 16, 2022, around 8:30 a.m.,Berry was discovered unresponsive by Pacific Jail staff, according to the LAPD. 

“Jail staff immediately began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts on Berry with negative results,” the LAPD wrote in a press release announcing the incident this week. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced Berry dead at scene.

Force Investigation Division (FID) detectives for the LAPD responded to the scene and are currently investigating the death.

