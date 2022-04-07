Two Men Arrested After Stealing Mail From USPS Truck in Westchester

Benjamin Eichenblatt and Isaias Alfaro arrested in connection to April 1 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police recently arrested two men from stealing mail from a USPS truck parked in Westwood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 1 around 12:00 p.m., an anonymous witness observed two suspects gain entry to a United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle by smashing a window. The vehicle was parked in the 6000 block of Centre Drive. Police say the suspects removed mail from inside the vehicle, then fled in a red Honda Pilot SUV. The witness followed the red Honda to a parking lot in the 6500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Pacific Auto detectives distributed the suspect descriptions and vehicle information to Pacific area officers. Within hours, Pacific area officers observed the red Honda exiting the parking lot at the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop and took two suspects into custody. A search of the red Honda recovered a USPS jacket and hat. In addition, the officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, burglary tools, and several items of miscellaneous stolen property, including California Identification Cards and a large quantity of USPS mail,” the LAPD said.

Both suspects– Benjamin Eichenblatt and Isaias Alfaro–were arrested for violation of burglary from motor vehicle.