West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim

Two seperate violent incident rattle Westside Tuesday night

Three gunmen forced their way into a West Los Angeles home this week, one of two violent home-invasion robberies in the area overnight.

According to the victim–a man who works for a watch company, the gunmen were after watches. The three suspects followed him home Tuesday night around 11 p.m. as he walked his dog in the 2100 block of Butler Avenue. The three forced their way into his house, tied up his wife, and demanded his watches. In a second home-invasion robbery just 90 minutes later, a victim fired on a pair of gunmen who broke into his Beverly Grove home in the 8600 block of Burton Way. In both incidents, the robbers got away.

The first robbery occurred at about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Butler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The value of the stolen watches was not announced. No injuries were reported in these incidents.

Officials do not immediately know if the robberies involved the same suspects. Authorities did not release the suspects’ or vehicle descriptions for the robberies.