April 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes.
.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward

in News, Video
Related Posts
Crime, News

West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Two seperate violent incident rattle Westside Tuesday night Three gunmen forced their way into a West Los Angeles home this...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Video, Wellness

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...

Photo: theculversteps.com
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps”...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks!  In...
Video

Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...

Tracy Pumilia. Photo: CCUS.
Education, News

CCUSD Announces Departure of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District During the March 22, CCUSD Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Quoc Tran...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Searching for Armed Robber

March 28, 2022

Read more
March 28, 2022

Suspect sought in connection to March 24 convenience store robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Video

Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News

LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR