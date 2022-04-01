The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes.
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes.
West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim
April 1, 2022 Staff Report
Two seperate violent incident rattle Westside Tuesday night Three gunmen forced their way into a West Los Angeles home this...
Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores
April 1, 2022 Staff Report
Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians
The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps”...
Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again
Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks! In...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
CCUSD Announces Departure of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District During the March 22, CCUSD Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Quoc Tran...
Culver City Police Searching for Armed Robber
March 28, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect sought in connection to March 24 convenience store robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a...
Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting
March 27, 2022 Staff Report
By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!
March 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine
March 25, 2022 Staff Report
Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum
March 25, 2022 Nick Antonicello
No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...
