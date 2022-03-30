Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer.
Cooking With Bok Choy
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer.
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica Police Department in collaboration with Councilmember Lana Negrete to connect the...
Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs
March 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...
Chess Park Benches and Tables Removed
March 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chess Park was recently closed indefinitely by the Santa Monica Recreation and Parks Commission. See the current state of the...
Palms Vietnamese Restaurant Burglarized
March 24, 2022 Staff Report
Phorage suffers break in over weekend By Dolores Quintana Phorage LA, the locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant at 3300 Overland Boulevard...
Honoring Women’s History Month With ‘Yarn Bomb’ Art Exhibit at Village Green
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local Palisadian Michelle Villemaire creates the sixth annual ‘Yarn Bomb’ exhibit at Village Green Park. See the exhibit in this...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
March 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video...
Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend
March 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables
March 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...
Westside’s First 99 Ranch Market Set to Open
March 17, 2022 Staff Report
1364 S. Westwood Boulevard location for Asian grocery store By Dolores Quintana The Westside’s first 99 Ranch Market–the popular Asian...
Kale of All Kinds
March 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms.
L.A. Love & Leashes Helps Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes
March 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A. Love & Leashes is the only non-profit adoption center in LA focused on finding homes for dogs and cats...
Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants
March 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal.
