The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians

Photo: theculversteps.com

The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps” musical performances held on the center’s scenic steps, adjacent to its beautiful, green grassy knoll, each Thursday evening from April 7th through September 29th. 

Guests attending these events will enjoy the sounds of a number of talented local musicians, each performing on a different week, including Geena Fontanella (April 7th), Tyler F. Simmons (April 14th), Katie Hargrove (April 21st) and Dane Drewis (April 28th). During each performance, guests can relax on the center’s steps, the adjacent grassy knoll, or eat at one of the center’s nearby restaurants. 

Each performance is free and open to the public, and no pre-registration is required. To learn which musician will be performing on a particular evening, visit The Culver Steps on Facebook or Instagram.

