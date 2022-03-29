Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again

Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks!

In this friendly competition, only bragging rights are at stake because all hunters will end their quest at Veterans Park to collect prize baskets and enjoy a Mr. Bunny photo opportunity! Participants use cell phones to search at their own pace through various Culver City parks for “Eggs” (QR codes on egg posters). The experience should not take longer than 2 hours.

Families can register to participate on either Saturday, April 9, 2022 or Sunday, April 10, 2022, not both. Pre-registration is required and tickets are just $10 per family. Late registrations will not be accepted.

Registration is open now and ends Thursday, April 7, 2022. Get hoppin’ and we’ll see you soon!