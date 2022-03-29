March 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCUSD Announces Departure of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

Tracy Pumilia. Photo: CCUS.

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

During the March 22, CCUSD Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Quoc Tran announced the departure of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Tracy Pumilia. Pumilia has spent 32 years in education, the last 15 in CCUSD. Prior to assuming the role of assistant superintendent in September, 2016, sher served as a bilingual educator, coordinator, principal of El Marino Language School for nine years, and as CCUSD’s director of curriculum and instruction.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve students and my community for the last 15 years, and am extremely proud of the accomplishments we’ve achieved with the support of my team and colleagues,” said Pumilia.

During her CCUSD tenure, she generated many opportunities for CCUSD students including rich cultural experiences, solid social-emotional support, and significant academic gains. These include building the pathway for K-8 dual language program into CCMS, getting La Ballona Elementary’s dual language program off the ground, and placing certificated elementary arts educators and Makerspace teachers at every elementary school site. Also under Pumilia’s guidance, the number of CTE (Career Technical Education) pathways at Culver City High tripled, leading to its designation as a model CTE Arts, Media and Entertainment demonstration site for the State of California. CCHS was also recently named a 2021 California Exemplary Arts high school.

“We thank Ms. Pumilia for her decades of service to students and to CCUSD,” said Superintendent Tran. “She has shepherded the district through some immensely challenging times including multiple leadership transitions, and the Covid-19 crisis from school shutdowns to distance learning to reopening. In particular, Ms. Pumilia worked tirelessly these past few years on implementing intervention measures at every school site to help mitigate learning losses our students experienced during the pandemic. With these and her other immeasurable contributions, she leaves a lasting legacy in the district and in her community. We wish Ms. Pumilia continued success in the future.”

Pumilia and her husband of 27 years are proud Culver City residents, and have three children who are past and present CCHS Centaurs. Her youngest child will graduate from CCHS next year. Pumilia will take some time off before looking for new opportunities.

Her departure takes effect on April 15, 2022. The search for a new assistant superintendent of educational services will begin immediately. In the interim, members of the CCUSD Cabinet will share Pumilia’s duties among them.

