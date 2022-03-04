March 4, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores

By Sam Catanzaro

Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore following Amazon’s announcement that it is closing all its brick-and-mortar bookstores. 

As Reuters first reported, the Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. said on Wednesday that all Amazon Books, 4-stars and Pop Up stores will close. The company instead will focus on groceries – including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go and Whole Foods–and fashion stores. 

In total, 68 Amazon Books, 4-stars and Pop Up stores are slated to shut down. On the Westside, there are three bookstores: at Westfield Century City, Waterside at Marina del Rey, Palisades Village. The Marina del Rey store, located at 4752 Admiralty Way,, has been at the mall since 2018. 

Amazon did not disclose how many employees its move would impact but said in a statement that the company was working to “help them find new roles within Amazon.” Workers who choose not to stay with Amazon will be given severance pay.

Amazon had hoped the bookstores–first launched in Seattle in 2015– would help reach customers in more places and bring its online touch to the brick-and-mortar shopping experience. The stores, however, could not stop the trend towards online sales the company had helped launch. The company’s revenue from physical stores was only 3 percent of its total of $137 billion last quarter, itself largely due to sales at Whole Foods.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News

Venice Family Clinic Launches Street Medicine Curriculum

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Training guide designed to educate next generation of homeless health care providers By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic has launched...

Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
News

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...

Michael Cooper. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Boys Basketball Coach Michael Cooper Makes Hall of Fame Finalists List Again

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Among those with a chance to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are former-Laker Michael Cooper,...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...

A Balwin Hills apartment on fire Sunday, as seen from a neighboring apartment unit. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

No injuries reported in fire over the weekend A Baldwin Hills apartment complex caught fire over the weekend.  According to...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Mar Vista. Credit: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...
News

Mid-City West Neighborhood Council Purpose Grant Available

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

Submitted by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz The Mid City West Neighborhood Council has recently announced the re-launch of...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...
News, Transportation

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard checkpoint announced by LAPD  By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@finandfeathersla).
Dining, News

Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR