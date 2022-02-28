A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters want in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine
The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey
February 25, 2022 Staff Report
Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...
Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out
February 25, 2022 Staff Report
77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Mid-City West Neighborhood Council Purpose Grant Available
February 24, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz The Mid City West Neighborhood Council has recently announced the re-launch of...
Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates
February 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night
February 24, 2022 Staff Report
La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard checkpoint announced by LAPD By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint...
Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor
February 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...
Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey
February 23, 2022 Staff Report
Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer
February 22, 2022 Staff Report
The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”
February 22, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station
February 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...
