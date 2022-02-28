February 28, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters want in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in News, Video
LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Mar Vista. Credit: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...
Video, Wellness

Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
News

Mid-City West Neighborhood Council Purpose Grant Available

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

Submitted by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz The Mid City West Neighborhood Council has recently announced the re-launch of...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...
News, Transportation

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard checkpoint announced by LAPD  By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@finandfeathersla).
Dining, News

Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Video, Wellness

Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...

The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...

