March 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

A Balwin Hills apartment on fire Sunday, as seen from a neighboring apartment unit. Photo: Citizen App.

No injuries reported in fire over the weekend

A Baldwin Hills apartment complex caught fire over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. at 4633 W August Street. 

LAFD crews arrived to find a two story, garden style apartment building with smoke showing from the second floor. 

“Firefighters are in the offensive mode. Fire attack made entry and located fire in one unit on the second floor,” the LAFD wrote in a 7:38 a.m. incident alert. 

According to the LAFD, 36 firefighters extinguished the fire in 16 minutes with no injuries reported. 

“The quick interior attack made by firefighters prevented the fire from extended beyond the unit of origin. The primary and secondary searches found no occupants (reported to have exited prior to LAFD arrival),” LADF spokesperson Margaret Stewart said. 

The cause and monetary loss due to the fire are still being determined. 

The LAFD has no further details to share on this incident.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

Read more
February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Mar Vista. Credit: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Mar Vista Development Tops Out

February 25, 2022

Read more
February 25, 2022

77 apartments, 2,100 square feet of retail space coming to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A development with 77 apartments...
News

Mid-City West Neighborhood Council Purpose Grant Available

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

Submitted by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz The Mid City West Neighborhood Council has recently announced the re-launch of...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...
News, Transportation

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

February 24, 2022

Read more
February 24, 2022

La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard checkpoint announced by LAPD  By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@finandfeathersla).
Dining, News

Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now...

The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...

Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).
News

Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR