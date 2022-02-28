Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

No injuries reported in fire over the weekend

A Baldwin Hills apartment complex caught fire over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. at 4633 W August Street.

LAFD crews arrived to find a two story, garden style apartment building with smoke showing from the second floor.

“Firefighters are in the offensive mode. Fire attack made entry and located fire in one unit on the second floor,” the LAFD wrote in a 7:38 a.m. incident alert.

According to the LAFD, 36 firefighters extinguished the fire in 16 minutes with no injuries reported.

“The quick interior attack made by firefighters prevented the fire from extended beyond the unit of origin. The primary and secondary searches found no occupants (reported to have exited prior to LAFD arrival),” LADF spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

The cause and monetary loss due to the fire are still being determined.

The LAFD has no further details to share on this incident.