Mid-City West Neighborhood Council Purpose Grant Available

Submitted by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council has recently announced the re-launch of their Neighborhood Purpose Grant (NPG) program to provide funding for local schools and nonprofits serving our community.

NPG grant applications (up to $2,500) will be reviewed on an ongoing basis by MCWNC Executive Council.

Grant proposals from local 501(c)3 nonprofits and schools may range from seed funding to funds for a community garden, local beautification activities, or neighborhood resource fairs within Mid City West boundaries. Nonprofits and schools in Mid City West can learn more about the program and application details at: http://ow.ly/2iia50HL28f