February 24, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

Photo: Facebook (@finandfeathersla).

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now up and running across from Costco on Venice Boulevard. 

Fin & Feathers has opened in Marina Del Rey. A restaurant chain from Atlanta, Georgia that advertises itself as a place “where professionals come to dine and socialize”, their website continues that description by saying, “More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. 

A Vibe that started in the heart of, Atlanta, Edgewood area, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of the culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” flair and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.” 

The restaurant is located at 13484 Washington Boulevard and serves dishes like grilled New Zealand lamb chops with a balsamic ginger glaze, hibachi grilled marinated Malibu ribeye, seafood and grits, Southern fried chicken and a chicken and waffles entree. 

During the week, they are open from 5:00 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and until 2:00 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday the restaurant is open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and serves a brunch menu, On Sunday, they are open from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Fin & 

Feathers does have a smart casual dress code and specifically states that no weapons are allowed on site and that masks are required.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

February 23, 2022

Read more
February 23, 2022

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...

The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...

Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).
News

Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

A rendering of a development planned for 9925 Jefferson Boulevard looking northeast from Jefferson Boulevard. Credit: ShubinDonaldson.
News, Real Estate

Over 50,000 Square-Feet of Office Space Planned Near Ballona Creek

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Culver City industrial space at 9925 Jefferson Boulevard posed for revamp By Dolores Quintana Over 50,000 square feet of office...
News

Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week.  According...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for $650 Million Ponzi Scheme that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

A Beverlywood man was sentenced this week to 240 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that raised...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Dining

Hurry Curry Returns!

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Westside favorite to open in March on Ocean Park By Dolores Quintana Former Sawtelle favorite Hurry Curry of Tokyo will...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR