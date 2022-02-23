Atlanta-Based Restaurant-Lounge Now up and Running in Marina Del Rey

Fin & Feathers opened across from Costco on Venice Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

An Atlanta-based nightclub and restaurant is now up and running across from Costco on Venice Boulevard.

Fin & Feathers has opened in Marina Del Rey. A restaurant chain from Atlanta, Georgia that advertises itself as a place “where professionals come to dine and socialize”, their website continues that description by saying, “More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends.

A Vibe that started in the heart of, Atlanta, Edgewood area, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of the culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” flair and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.”

The restaurant is located at 13484 Washington Boulevard and serves dishes like grilled New Zealand lamb chops with a balsamic ginger glaze, hibachi grilled marinated Malibu ribeye, seafood and grits, Southern fried chicken and a chicken and waffles entree.

During the week, they are open from 5:00 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and until 2:00 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday the restaurant is open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and serves a brunch menu, On Sunday, they are open from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Fin &

Feathers does have a smart casual dress code and specifically states that no weapons are allowed on site and that masks are required.