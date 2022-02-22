Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station
February 22, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...
Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly
February 22, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...
Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward
February 18, 2022 Staff Report
Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...
Over 50,000 Square-Feet of Office Space Planned Near Ballona Creek
February 18, 2022 Staff Report
Culver City industrial space at 9925 Jefferson Boulevard posed for revamp By Dolores Quintana Over 50,000 square feet of office...
Westchester Home Goes up in Flames
February 17, 2022 Staff Report
LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week. According...
Beverlywood Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for $650 Million Ponzi Scheme that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights
February 17, 2022 Staff Report
A Beverlywood man was sentenced this week to 240 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that raised...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway
February 16, 2022 Staff Report
$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving
February 15, 2022 Staff Report
Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...
FILM REVIEW
February 15, 2022 Staff Report
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller
February 14, 2022 Staff Report
Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...
NEWSLETTER
