Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station

Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was shot at Culver City gas station over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the incident was reported on February 20 around 9:40 p.m. when officers received a radio call of a stabbing victim at the Super Petrol Gas Station, located at 11284 Venice Boulevard.

“Upon their arrival, officers observed a male victim inside of the gas station, lying on the ground bleeding. The officers determined, the suspect was not on scene and immediately began treating the victim,” CCPD said in a press release.

The Culver City Fire Department responded and determined the victim was shot four times. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the CCPD, officers were unable to obtain any information from the victim.

“Officers met with the reporting party and the only witness, who stated that the victim walked into the gas station from a nearby homeless encampment under the 405 freeway, bleeding and yelling for help. Neither saw the suspect nor heard a gunshot,” CCPD said.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the CCPD Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at (310) 253-6316 or the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.