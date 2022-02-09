February 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food

By Dolores Quintana

Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting a Superbowl Party with three restaurant and one bar vendors offering Superbowl Game Day themed specials, a 75 inch screen television on the patio and a rooftop projection of the big game available to dine in customers. Pickup and delivery is also available. Citizen Public Market is located at 9355 Culver Blvd.

Chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird will be serving Fan Favorite Boxes. Customers can “choose a Tender Box or Wing Box (3 tenders or 3 whole wings with slaw and a biscuit) including fries and two sauces inspired by the teams – a LA Salsa and Cincinnati Chili.” for $18.00. You can pre-order at Explore Tock here or order the same day on Uber Eats. Go Go Bird is some of the tastiest and crunchiest tender chicken in Los Angeles that’s got all the flavor and they don’t skimp on the portions. The sauces are new but I’m sure they’re going to be hot. 

Chef Nancy Silverton’s Pizzette has two special game day only pizzas: the meat lovers pizza, topped with pepperoni, fennel sausage, guanciale, and bacon and the Gorgonzola pizza with red onions, thyme, Gorgonzola cream, local red leaf lettuce and radicchio for the non-meat loving crowd. Pizzette also serves beer and wine, but both pizzas are not to be missed. Pizzette also has a coffee gelato available as a collaboration between themselves and another vendor at Citizen, goodboybob coffee when you dine in. 

Weho Sausage Company will be serving an ultimate tailgate menu including pulled pork sandwiches, loaded “nacho” fries and burgers and has over 100 beer selections available. You read that correctly, 100 beer selections. Sounds great. 

Bar Bohemien will be offering the Blue 56 cocktail in honor of Matt Stafford & the LA Rams. Rum, blue curaçao, lime, orgeat, rose water, coconut, garnished with LA Rams Engraved Ice for LA Rams fans to enjoy. 

GO RAMS!

