UCLA Chancellor Establishes Task Force To Review UCLA Threat Response

Photo: UCLA Campus Photo

After Former Lecturer Made Threats A Full Review of Policies Is Needed

After the mass violence threat that occured last week involving a former lecturer, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block has decided that a task force is needed to review all of the school’s current emergency protocols regarding responses to threats to the school, personnel, faculty or students. 

Chancellor Block said, “UCLA is committed to protecting our community against potential threats. We are grateful that the collaborative efforts among UCPD and other law enforcement agencies led to last week’s apprehension in Colorado of an individual who threatened some members of the UCLA community.”  

Block added that, “We are also committed to constantly improving our protocols for responding to these emergencies and taking the opportunity to reflect on what worked well and what could be improved. To that end, I am calling for the creation of a task force, including student representatives, to conduct a comprehensive review of our current protocols for responding to potential threats and other incidents on campus.”

This task force will be chaired by David G. Price, Dallas P. Price and Stephen Yeazell and will examine the following issues:

  • how information about potential threats is received on the campus.
  • how threats are evaluated by UCPD and with which administrative units they collaborate.
  • how and when cross-campus leadership and key administrative and academic units are made aware of potential threats.
  • how determinations are made about how and when to notify the broader community.
  • the effectiveness of our emergency notification processes to the community, including the BruinAlert system.
