February 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak

Submitted by CCUSD

The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver City Middle School.

Known affectionately as “Coach Nak,” Nakayama helped coach and assist the trainers for Culver City High School’s football, girls

basketball and track teams for more than 25 years.

“He was well-loved by students,” said CCHS Athletic Director Tom Salter. “He always had a smile on his face and would bring snacks for all the student athletes.”

Nakayama was in charge of the first-down chains at UCLA football games for many years, and earned Teacher of the Year honors from the NFL after he was nominated by former Centaur and Pittsburgh Steeler Carnell Lake.

CCUSD sends its deepest sympathy to Coach Nak’s family and friends.

in Education, News
Related Posts
The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Photo: Hyatt.com
Dining, News

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Drops Out of City Council Race

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

Sarah Catania; Dancer: Alaya Turnbough; from Donna Sternberg & Dancers “Art Speaks" at City Hall in Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

23 Arts Organizations Awarded Culver City Performing Arts Grants

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

On December 10, 2021, the City Council of the City of Culver City awarded a total of $170,015 in 2022...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Education, News

Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes

January 25, 2022

Read more
January 25, 2022

The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six Story Mixed-Use Apartment Building Approved in Palms

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull in front of a Bentley from his Instagram account. Photo: ice.gov.
Crime, News

Baldwin Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Luxury Car Fraud

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Fraudulently Obtaining Luxury Cars from Victims Who Wanted Out of Their...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Photo: Facebook (@TotalWineAndMore).
Dining, News

Culver City Getting New Wine Store

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Total Wine & More coming to Culver City By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new wine shop.  Total...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR