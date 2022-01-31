CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak

Submitted by CCUSD

The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver City Middle School.

Known affectionately as “Coach Nak,” Nakayama helped coach and assist the trainers for Culver City High School’s football, girls

basketball and track teams for more than 25 years.

“He was well-loved by students,” said CCHS Athletic Director Tom Salter. “He always had a smile on his face and would bring snacks for all the student athletes.”

Nakayama was in charge of the first-down chains at UCLA football games for many years, and earned Teacher of the Year honors from the NFL after he was nominated by former Centaur and Pittsburgh Steeler Carnell Lake.

CCUSD sends its deepest sympathy to Coach Nak’s family and friends.