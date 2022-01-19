January 19, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Clerk Fails to Verify Enough Signatures to Allow Bonin Recall to Move Forward

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.

Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount 

By Dolores Quintana

The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin was unable to collect the number of signatures needed to set in motion a recall election, according to city officials.

Even though the city election where Bonin plans to run for a third term is only months away on June 7, Recall Bonin 2021 is the third attempt to recall a city council member in the last year. The two other attempts were against Nithya Raman, which ended in September of 2021, after organizers admitted they would not meet the signature target date and Kevin de León, which ended in November 2021 after one of the original proponents withdrew. If the drive to recall Bonin had succeeded, it might have been merged with the June election anyway. 

The Recall Bonin group turned in the signatures in November of 2021 and claimed to have collected over 39,000 signatures. Tuesday was the due date for the verification of signatures to be completed and on that day, City Clerk Holly Wolcott announced that her office could only verify 25,965 of the signatures on the petitions that were turned in. That final total was 1,350 signatures short of achieving its goal. 

Councilmember Bonin responded to the news, in a statement as quoted by the Los Angeles Times, by saying that this judgment ended  “wasteful, distracting abuse of the electoral process” — but not an end to “attacks on progressive values.”

“Recall proponents and reelection challengers oppose housing and services and insist on doubling down on failed, expensive strategies, like pushing unhoused people from block to block or throwing them in jail. I am pleased by today’s news, and I am going to keep on fighting for what I know is right,” Bonin said. 

Organizers of this recall effort can dispute the signatures that have been disqualified within 30 days, according to the City Clerk. Katrina Schmitt, one of the group’s leaders, has said that the group plans to review the signatures that were ruled as invalid and consult their lawyer. As quoted by the Los Angeles Times, Schmitt said, “We are going to continue forward. We have a huge volunteer base of people who are increasingly upset and disturbed every day by the conditions in our communities. We’re going to continue with the movement that we’ve built to ensure he’s no longer in public office.” and that the group remains dedicated to achieving that aim. However, the disqualification of the signature drive must be very disappointing for the group’s members.

As of now, Bonin’s opponents in the upcoming election in Council District 11 are Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez, public law attorney Tracy Park, and Allison Holdorff Polhill, a former assistant to Nick Melvoin, LAUSD president. 

This is the second time Bonin has faced a recall effort. In 2017-2018, constituents launched an unsuccessful recall effort in response to increased congestion resulting from lane reductions championed by Bonin. This initial effort, however, was localized to the Playa Del Rey and Mar Vista areas. This latest effort, however, has drawn support from across the district from voters frustrated by Bonin’s handling of the homelessness crisis. Critics of Bonin have repeatedly pointed out his refusal to enforce the anti-encampment ordinance and take issue with his policies to deal with the unhoused issue. They claim that the encampments are the cause of crime and violence in CD 11 neighborhoods. 

in News
Related Posts
Myka Miller, Guitar Center Music Foundation executive director and Laura Negrete, Santa Monica City Councilmember and co-owner of Santa Monica Music Center. Photo courtesy of Guitar Center.
News, Upbeat Beat

Guitar Center Replaces Instruments Stolen in Santa Monica Music Center Robbery

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Instruments replaced after store’s third recent robbery By Dolores Quintana Guitar Center has replaced the instruments stolen in the robbery...

An aerial rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Credit: Living Habitats.
News, Upbeat Beat

World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
News

Los Angeles Homeless Count Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

LAHSA count to take place February 23 for Westside By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority...

Santa Monica and Will Rogers beaches, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Leaves Westside Undamaged

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Unified Cancels School This Week Amid COVID-19 Surge

January 17, 2022

Read more
January 17, 2022

Classes to be made up at later day, district says By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD)...

A rendering of an apartment planned by an NYC-based developer on 5th Street in Santa Monica. Credit: Tishman Speyer.
News, Real Estate

NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...

Rendering: Official
News

Apartment Slated to Replace Mar Vista Homes

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

Five-story building proposed for 12759 – 12761 Caswell Avenue By Dolores Quintana A new project named The Caswell might soon...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News

Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...

Sweet Flower Westwood. Photo: sweetflower.com (Annie Meisel Photography)
News

Culver City Set to Get First Marijuana Dispensary

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

Sweet Flower to open January 21  By Sam Catanzaro Culver City is set to get its first marijuana dispensary.  As...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Arrest Made After Gun Shots Fired Westfield Culver City Mall Parking Lot

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to January 8 incident Culver City police recently arrested a person for firing shots in the...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...

A rendering of the Crenshaw Crossing development. Credit: Crenshaw Crossing.
News, Real Estate

Baldwin Hills Development Set to Bring 401 Apartments and Retail to Neighborhood

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Crenshaw Crossing development approved by LA City Planning Commission A development is set to bring 401 units of housing and...
Crime, News

Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Culver City Armed Robberies

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Two minors were recently arrested by police in Culver City for multiple armed street robberies in the Hayden Tract. According...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR