Culver City Unified Cancels School This Week Amid COVID-19 Surge

Classes to be made up at later day, district says

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has canceled classes this week due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The District had previously had scheduled no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday for a non-pupil day has now also canceled classes Wednesday through Friday.

“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases and the ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant, CCUSD is canceling school for three days next week,” said CCUSD Superintendent Quoc Tran last Friday. “The loss of these 3 instructional days will be made up at a date to be determined later.”

According to the District, the cancellation applies to all CCUSD programs.

CCUSD will still provide grab-and-go lunches for students at curbside pickup.

The District has some of the strictest COVID-19 rules in the state, requiring vaccinations for all eligible students along with teachers and staff. Students and teachers also must be tested for the COVID-19 weekly.

All students returning to campuses next Monday will have to show a negative COVID-19 test.

Regular weekly testing will be held as a drive-thru event on Tuesday. Students not registered for weekly testing must provide a negative rapid test to return to school on Monday, January 24. Last Friday the District provided these tests to students.