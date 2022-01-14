January 15, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Apartment Slated to Replace Mar Vista Homes

Rendering: Official

Five-story building proposed for 12759 – 12761 Caswell Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

A new project named The Caswell might soon add a new five-story apartment complex to the Mar Vista area, replacing two single-family homes as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

It will be named The Caswell according to the planning documents and would be located at 12759 – 12761 Caswell Ave on the southern edge of the Mar Vista area. The architect designing the project is Aaron Brumer and Associates and would consist of twelve units, two studios, two one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment. Of those twelve units, a grand total of two apartments would be chartered for lower-income families: one each for an extremely low-income household and a low-income household. 

Dan Yuval Hazon of DHA Development LLC is the developer in charge of this proposed project which will stand 56 feet tall and span about 17,000 square feet of space and Savage Land Design, the landscape architect firm, is contributing to the project by designing the roughly 1,700 feet of open space for tenant’s use. 

According to What Now Los Angeles, “The development team is seeking approvals for Senate Bill 1818 incentives including an 11-foot height increase to the planned maximum of 56 feet, plans show. The building would consist of four levels of apartments above 22 stalls of ground-floor and subterranean automobile parking.” The proposal was presented to the Mar Vista Community Council by James Woodson of Rocca Development, a land-use consulting firm.

News
