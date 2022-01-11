January 11, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Arrest Made After Gun Shots Fired Westfield Culver City Mall Parking Lot

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).

Suspect arrested in connection to January 8 incident

Culver City police recently arrested a person for firing shots in the mall of Westfield Culver City. Police later discovered three additional loaded semi-automatic handguns and a sawed-off shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 8 at around 1:20 p.m. officers responded to the Westfield Culver City mall parking lot for a radio call of gunshots fired.  

Upon arrival, the officers located and detained the suspect without incident.  

“The officers learned that the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot one round in the air.  No one was injured in the shooting,” CCPD said in a press release.  “During the officer’s investigation, they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the suspect’s waistband and recovered three additional loaded semi-automatic handguns and a sawed off shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.” 

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Culver City Police Department where he was booked for multiple felonies including assault with a deadly weapon. 

CCPD says this case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...

A rendering of the Crenshaw Crossing development. Credit: Crenshaw Crossing.
News, Real Estate

Baldwin Hills Development Set to Bring 401 Apartments and Retail to Neighborhood

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Crenshaw Crossing development approved by LA City Planning Commission A development is set to bring 401 units of housing and...
Crime, News

Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Culver City Armed Robberies

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Two minors were recently arrested by police in Culver City for multiple armed street robberies in the Hayden Tract. According...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...

The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Development, News

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
Crime, News

New Year’s Eve Robbery Suspects Sought by Culver City Police

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Culver City police are searching for two men wanted for holding up a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve. ...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
News

Culver City’s Top Articles of 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Culver City-area’s news...
News

Culver City Reminds Residents ﻿About Christmas Tree Recycling

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Culver City’s Public Works Environmental Programs and Operations Division would like to remind you to please consider how you and...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for the Westside More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...

Culver City police arrest a man who had held his ex-girlfriend hostage. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Man for Holding Ex-Girlfriend Hostage

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Arrest made last week after three hours of negotiations  By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man who...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Rendering: Carrier Johnson + Culture.
News, Real Estate

West LA Development Would Bring 455 Units to Expo Bundy Area

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Carmel Partners proposes large residential development By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Department of City Planning has received a proposal...
Crime, News

Arrests Made in Deaths of Two Women Dropped Off by Masked Men at Westside Hospitals

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Three men arrested in connection to deaths of Cristy Giles, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola By Sam Catanzaro Detectives have announced...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR