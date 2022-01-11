Arrest Made After Gun Shots Fired Westfield Culver City Mall Parking Lot

Suspect arrested in connection to January 8 incident

Culver City police recently arrested a person for firing shots in the mall of Westfield Culver City. Police later discovered three additional loaded semi-automatic handguns and a sawed-off shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 8 at around 1:20 p.m. officers responded to the Westfield Culver City mall parking lot for a radio call of gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers located and detained the suspect without incident.

“The officers learned that the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot one round in the air. No one was injured in the shooting,” CCPD said in a press release. “During the officer’s investigation, they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the suspect’s waistband and recovered three additional loaded semi-automatic handguns and a sawed off shotgun in the suspect’s vehicle.”

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Culver City Police Department where he was booked for multiple felonies including assault with a deadly weapon.

CCPD says this case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.