Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Culver City Armed Robberies

Two minors were recently arrested by police in Culver City for multiple armed street robberies in the Hayden Tract.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the separate incidents took place on December 13, 2021, in the early morning hours.

“Both victims were robbed at gunpoint whereby the suspects pointed a rifle at them and ordered them to hand over their belongings,” CCPD said in a press release.

Following an investigation, CCPD detectives and outside agencies were able to identify the two suspects wanted for these robberies. According to CCPD, the two suspects, both 16-years-old, were also involved in a San Bernardino County burglary, Manhatten Beach carjacking and an attempted carjacking in Inglewood.

The CCPD says it is presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

The CCPD has not realeased the idenities of the suspects.