Culver City’s Top Articles of 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Culver City-area’s news cycle. As the year comes to a close, here are the top stories from each month.

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police

January 25, 2021 – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man who Culver City police found bloodied before becoming unresponsive as officers restrained him and later died at a local hospital. Full article here.

Couple Dining at Culver City Sushi Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint in Latest Such Incident in Area

February 15, 2021 – A Valentine’s Day dinner took a turn for the worse when a couple dining at a Culver City sushi restaurant were robbed at gunpoint, the fourth such incident to occur in the area the past month. Full article here.

Sydney Kamlager Wins Special Election for State Senate District Encompassing Culver City

March 10, 2021 – Democratic Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager recently won a special election for a seat representing parts of the Westside, beating out a member of Culver City Council. Full article here.

Efforts to Curtail Westside Street Racing ‘Epidemic’ After Fatal Collision

April 26, 2021 – A handful of efforts are underway to present street racing on the Westside area following the death of Monique Munoz, a young woman who was killed while driving home from work, allegedly by a 17-year-old traveling at approximately 120 miles per hour in his Lamborghini. Full article here.

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City

May 3, 2021 – Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. Full article here.

Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief

June 1, 2021 – Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. Full article here.

Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking

July 6, 2021 – A 66-year-old black man was given a nearly $200 ticket for walking across the street. Full article here.

Culver City Restaurants Vie Michelin Stars

August 26, 2021 – The prestigious California Michelin Guide–which included two Culver City restaurants in its previous edition–will still return in 2021 after being canceled due to the pandemic. Full article here.

CCHS Class of ’64, Operation USA Donate 250,000 Face Masks to CCUSD

September 8, 2021 – Richard Walden was watching television when news of the CCUSD vaccination mandate was making news across the country. As a 1964 graduate of Culver City High School, the news made him proud of his former district and sparked an idea, especially after learning more about the background of CCUSD’s new superintendent Quoc Tran. Full article here.

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021 – Apple is doubling down on its Westside presence, planning to build an over 500,00 square foot regional headquarters. Full article here.

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns

November 23, 2021 – Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon! Full article here.

Arrests Made in Deaths of Two Women Dropped Off by Masked Men at Westside Hospitals

December 16, 2021 – Detectives have announced the arrest of three suspects involved in the deaths of two women who were dropped off at local hospitals in Culver City and West LA. Full article here.

