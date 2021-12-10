December 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pico-Robertson Hotel Proposal Rejected

A rendering of a proposed hotel for Pico-Robertson. Credit: Alajajian Marcoosi Architects.

131 hotel rooms planned turned down on Robertson Boulevard

A proposed hotel development in Pico-Robertson was unexpectedly turned down by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission.  

In a surprising move, the Commission said no to a new hotel at 1434-1456 Robertson, which would have replaced six commercial buildings and 12 rent stabilized apartment units. The unanimous decision was in opposition to the Commission’s own staff recommendation to approve the hotel. 

The sticking point seems to be community objection to the loss of the rent stabilized apartments. The development would have been a seven story mid-rise, mixed use building that would have contained 945 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and space for 77 vehicles to park in addition to 131 hotel rooms. 

The project was designed by Alajajian Marcoosi Architects and proposed by the property owner Dan Harkham and Sinanan Development. It was revealed at the presentation that there are still four tenants who refuse to leave according to the project’s representation. 

The developers claimed that the hotel would be catering to the Orthodox Jewish community in the Pico Robertson district with a kitchen that prepared kosher foods and the specifics of the hotel’s banquet halls. 

The Commission seemed wary of these promises and indicated that they feel that another development proposal would be more suitable for the neighborhood.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
3700-3772 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baldwin Hills. Photo: Google.
Real Estate

City Seek Developers for Neglected Marlton Square Site in Baldwin Hills

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Jan 24 deadline for RFP proposals By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has issued an RFP or request...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...

A rendering of an apartment underway at 4981 Centinela Avenue. Credit: Bittoni Architects
Real Estate

Ballona Creek Apartments Near Completion

December 4, 2021

Read more
December 4, 2021

Del Rey development to include 15 apartments By Dolores Quintana A development including 15 apartments is nearing completion near Ballona...

A rendering of a six-story development planned for Palms. Credit: Geneva Street Partners.
Real Estate

Six-Story Palms Development Given Green Light

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Geneva@Hughes North would bring 43 apartments to Palms  By Dolores Quintana A new apartment development called Geneva@Hughes North has been...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...

A rendering of the West L.A. Commons plaza. Credit: Los Angeles County.
Real Estate

Bonin, Kuehl Share Details on West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

West LA Commons to include over 900 units of housing alongside retail and municipal office building By Dolores Quintana A...

A rendering of a proposed redevelopment of the Wende Museum in Culver City. Credit: AUX Architecture.
Real Estate

Culver City’s Wende Museum Looking to Expand to Include Housing for Homeless Artists

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Community center, garden and more also planned By Sam Catanzaro Culver City’s Wende Museum is proposing a major expansion that...

A rendering of a development planned for Motor Avenue. Credit: Kevin Tsai Architecture
Real Estate

Construction on Hong Kong Developer’s 139 Unit Motor Avenue Development Underway

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

U shaped structure takes shape across the street from Sony Studios By Dolores Quintana Construction has begun on a 139-unit...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...

A rendering of the Entrada development as seen from Centinela. Credit: LPC West.
Real Estate

280,000 Square Feet of Office Space Nears Completion in Culver City

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Mixed-use development with offices and retail almost done By Dolores Quintana An 11-story, 280,000 square foot office building in Culver...

A rendering of a biotech lab space planned for Pico Boulevard in West Los Angeles. Credit: HATCHspaces/NexCore.
Real Estate

100,000 Square Foot Biotech Lab and Offices Planned for Pico Boulevard

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

Pico and Sepulveda development proposed By Dolors Quintana A 100,000 square foot biotech lab space with offices is planned for Pico...

A rendering of a 12-story senior housing center planned for Westwood. Credit: Shimahara.
Real Estate

12-Story Wilshire Boulevard Senior Center Survives Appeal

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro City officials recently rejected...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR