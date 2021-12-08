December 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience

By Sam Catanzaro

Tucked into the lobby of a Santa Monica hotel, Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko offers one of Los Angeles’ best omakase experiences. 

The name ‘Soko’ means ‘storeroom’ in Japanese, an appropriate name given that the eight-seat Soko is tucked away in the lobby of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. The intimate setting provides a front-row seat to take in Chef Masa’s culinary skills as the veteran chef crafts arguably some of the tastiest and highest-quality sushi in Los Angeles. 

Chef Masa Shimakawa (left) and Nick Noro (right) in action at Soko.

Chef Masa–born and raised in Hakodate, Hokkaido–describes Soko as “pure Japanese food”. He says that around 70 percent of the fish is from Japan, bought from an importer who brings fish from Tokyo fish markets three to four times a week. 

The quality of the fish was evident in the six-course omakase tasting menu Chef Masa crafted for me. While every component was exceptional, the fish took center stage. Following the opening dish–a savory medley of Kiriboshi daikon with tofu and carrot–was a perfect bowl of chu-toro (medium fatty tuna) Yamakake. 

Chu-toro (medium fatty tuna) Yamakake.

Next up was ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) served with cucumbers and seaweed, one of the most delicious things I have ever eaten. This dish, a classic wintertime Japanese appetizer at sushi restaurants, is often referred to as the foie gras of the sea. Chef Masa prepares this dish by carefully cleaning the fish’s liver and then salting it for a few hours. Then he washes the salt out of the dehydrated liver, next soaking it in sake before shaping and steaming it.  

Following a sesame bean salad and assorted sashimi, the dinner’s centerpiece capped things off: a bluefin tuna platter. With the lean akamai meat, medium fatty chu-toro and extra-fatty-melt-in-your-mouth o-toro alongside a torotaku roll, this dish showcases the versatility of bluefin tuna. 

Bluefin tuna platter.

“Bluefin tuna is really, really deep in Japanese culture,” Chef Masa said of the inspiration for the platter. 

In addition to Omakase, Soko also offers a-la-carte nigiri and appetizers. 

Chef Masa–who has worked at acclaimed hotel restaurants across the globe, including NOMI at the Park Hyatt Chicago–says that he would like to expand Soko in the future to include more space and service seven days a week.

Kiriboshi daikon with tofu and carrot

“Sushi is a lifelong passion of mine, and Soko is especially personal for me as I have the opportunity to continue to perfect my craft by curating deeply personal and memorable experiences for our guests in a one-on-one type of atmosphere,” Chef Masa said. 

The journey that led Chef Masa to open Soko in July of 2021 began nearly 20 years ago after meeting Fairmont Miramar’s hotel and FIG Restaurant Executive Chef Jason Prendergast in Chicago. Fast forward several years after both chefs moved to the West Coast unbeknownst to each other, Prendergast knew Chef Masa was a perfect fit to helm the Fairmont Miramar’s newest culinary venture. 

Assorted sashimi.

“Chef Masa and I became fast friends after meeting in Chicago many years ago and had the chance to work together at the Four Seasons Westlake,” Prendergast said. “I have never met anyone with such care, respect, and passion for his craft and knew that Chef Masa was a perfect fit for our new concept. The level of respect he has for quality, presentation, and creativity he brings to each and every dish he touches is unparalleled in our industry.” 

Soko is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. available for walk-ins & reservations via Resy

Chef Masa Shimakawa (left) and Nick Noro (right).
in Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion
Related Posts
Food & Drink

Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by...
Food & Drink, Video

Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...
Food & Drink, Video

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...

Photo: Instagram (@louellascalisoul).
Dining

Culver City Soul Kitchen Closes

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Westside Dining Scene December 2, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Louella’s Cali Soul Kitchen at the Citizen Public Market has sadly...
Food & Drink, Video

Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

Read more
December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Food & Drink, Video

Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.

Photo: Facebook (@ beachandbrewvenice).
Dining

Self-Serve Taproom Comes to Marina Del Rey

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Beach and Brew open on Washington Boulevard A self-serve taproom is open in Marina Del Rey, a first of its...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Movement Seeks Signature Verification, but Will Bonin Strike Back With Litigation?

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

By Nick Antonicello It is no small feat for a band of community volunteers seeking real political change to spend...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...

Photo: Facebook (@TomColicchio).
Dining

Tom Colicchio Opening Los Angeles Ghost Kitchen

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and Nextbite, ‘Wichcraft will roll-out nationwide in...

Photo: Justin Chung.
Dining

Westside Restaurant From Culinary Legends Alice Waters and David Tanis Now Open

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Lulu now open in the Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Culinary legends Alice Waters and David Tanis’ new restaurant now...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Food & Drink

Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR