Danny Trejo Visits Culver City High School

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Thank you to actor, author, motivational speaker and “Taco Titan” Danny Trejo for the inspirational talk he gave to Culver City High School students this week, and for presenting CCHS teacher and Director of Student Activities, Dr. Carlos Valverde, with the Centaur Spirit Award.

After Trejo spoke about the importance of education, helping others, and staying away from drugs, he stayed at the Frost until every student was able to get a selfie and autograph.

CCUSD is most grateful to him for providing this experience for our students!