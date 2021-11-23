Mother of Model Found Dead in Culver City Suspects Foul Play

24-year-old Christy Giles found dead in Culver City Saturday night

By Sam Catanzaro

The mother of a model and actress found dead in Culver City recently thinks there’s more to be uncovered than what authorities are saying.

Christy Giles, 24, went out partying with two friends in West Hollywood Friday night, ending up at a nearby apartment.

According to her husband, Jan Cilliers, his wife sent a text message to friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday stating, “Let’s go” with a shocked face emoji.

“Yes. I’ll call an Uber. 10 min away,” Cabrales-Arzola replied.

“The Uber waited additionally five more minutes,” Christy’s mother told ABC7 “The girls nor any of the boys in the apartment ever came out to wave off the Uber, to address it, to ask him to wait. Nothing.”

According to the family, the two girls were left outside of separate hospitals early Saturday, nearly 12 hours following the text message exchange.

No messages were sent or checked after that, the family says.

In addition, the family alleges there’s footage of a vehicle without a license plate and unidentifiable men placing Giles at Southern California Hospital and Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente hospital in West L.A.

“These men did something to subdue and keep my daughter in their apartment for 10 to 12 hours,” Giles’ mom told ABC

Doctors say Giles was dead when she arrived. Cabrales-Arzola remains on life support.

“Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily,” Cilliers told ABC.

According to a friend of the two who went home early, Giles and Cabrales-Arzolamet some men while at a party in downtown L.A. and ended up at a West L.A. apartment building.

According to LAPD, a preliminary investigation revealed a possible overdose that turned fatal. The LAPD says its investigation is ongoing.

However, Cilliers and Giles’ mother suspects there was foul play.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has completed Giles’ autopsy, but the cause of death was deferred to a toxicology report. The report could take weeks to release.

A GoFundMe has been set up in the wake of the tragedy to help cover expenses for both families.

“This story is by no means unique. Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived. We appreciate any donations that will provide the resources needed in order to put a concrete case together to bring justice for both of these beautiful, innocent young women. Moreover, to protect every other female out there who has been or could be grossly affected in a similar way. We are raising money for private investigators, funeral and memorial costs. These funds are going towards the investigations of both Christy and Hilda’s cases,” reads the GoFundMe.