Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking answers about what is being done about Veteran homelessness. This video brought to you by Santa Monica College
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers
November 18, 2021 Staff Report
Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
Culver City Mobility Lanes Set to Open
November 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
MOVE Culver City ribbon cutting this weekend By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City will open new bus and...
LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend
November 18, 2021 Staff Report
Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s
November 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Staff Report
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case
November 15, 2021 Staff Report
December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?
November 11, 2021 Staff Report
LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...
West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller
Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist By Sam Catanzaro A former West Los Angeles...
Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol
November 11, 2021 Staff Report
CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation...
Bonin Recall Petitioners Deliver Signatures to City Clerk
Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...Read more
POPULAR
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...Read more