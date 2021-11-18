November 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

Photo: Getty

Department requests Information From The Public

By Dolores Quintana

The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a warning about a trend of “follow home” robberies that are being committed in the City of Los Angeles this year. 

Since early 2021, RHD’s Robbery Special Section has noticed an upward trend of these kinds of robberies and started to track any crimes that fit the description. What the detectives noticed is that victims of this type of crime were followed home or to their place of business from areas like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District in Downtown LA or high end restaurants and nightclubs. From the patterns displayed by the robbers, people seemed to be targeted because of the vehicles that they drove or jewelry that they wore.

To date, there have been over 110 robberies that were identified as “follow home” type incidents by the RHD. However, after review of these crimes and after speaking with detectives in the victim’s neighborhoods, it became clear that while these were similar types of robberies, they weren’t all connected and were not committed by the same suspects.

The information that led the RHD detectives to come to this conclusion is based on the suspects that were apprehended or identified in certain cases. Not all of the suspects had the same gang affiliations or were part of the same ethnic groups. Of the 110 cases that are being monitored, in 107 of the cases, the suspects are identified as Black and male and, in three of the cases, the suspects have been identified as being Hispanic and male.

RHD detectives have taken over the investigations of several series of “follow home” robberies and during their investigation have identified six different street gang affiliations among the suspects. The detectives believe that this is an ongoing robbery trend, similar to the Knock Knock burglary trend that has been going on for the last few years that also had different gangs or crews committing a similar type of crime.

Anyone who has information about any “follow home” robberies that have been committed in Los Angeles should call The Robbery Homicide Division at (213) 486-6840. Outside of regular business hours, on weekends or at night, calls should be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or leave an anonymous tip online here.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Mac Miller on stage in 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist By Sam Catanzaro A former West Los Angeles...

An AR-15 that was recovered by CCPD during a recent traffic stop. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Deliver Signatures to City Clerk

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

Olivia Villa with Dr. Kim Grueneisen exam room. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR