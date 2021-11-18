November 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Mobility Lanes Set to Open

Photo: CulverCity.org

MOVE Culver City ribbon cutting this weekend

By Sam Catanzaro

The City of Culver City will open new bus and bike lanes along Culver Boulevard and Washington Boulevard – some of the region’s most congested roads – during a grand opening ceremony.  

Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch, along with other officials will invite the community to ride bikes, e-scooters, Culver CityBus and other transit, including Culver City’s first-in-the-nation low-floor electric minibus, following brief remarks and a ribbon cutting on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 in front of City Hall at 9770 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, California 90232.

“This is cause for community celebration! With MOVE Culver City, we’re meeting increasing transportation demands proactively by implementing new, safe, fast options for you to get around your community,” said Mayor Alex Fisch.

MOVE Culver City is a mobility initiative of the City Council, under the management of the Transportation Department. This project is being implemented in partnership with Bird and Wheels and will expand the number of ways in which people can get around on city streets with expanded e-scooter share and future e-bikes starting in early 2022. 

MOVE Culver City also partnered with Sunset Vans to introduce the first-in-the-nation low-floor electric mini-bus. The mini-bus runs every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 20 minutes during non-peak hours. The mini-bus will take a circulating route that moves Culver City residents to and from the E-Line’s Culver City station through Downtown Culver City and the Culver City Arts District. People working in Culver City can ride the mini-bus to easily connect to their offices, while visitors can use it for affordable, car-free access to Culver City’s vibrant shopping and dining scene. The circulator service will be free to ride for the first six months of the pilot phase.

“We are creating the infrastructure to support public transit, pedestrians, and cyclists, which will reduce both emissions and traffic,” said Culver City Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz. “We are committed to enhancing the quality of life within our community through the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions. Culver City recently introduced the first four New Flyer battery-electric buses and is home to the first electric mini-bus in the U.S. By 2028, all Culver City buses will have zero emissions.”

The November 20 event will also celebrate a series of asphalt art installations along the corridor called, “Scenes from Ballona Creek”, freshly painted the week before and showcasing the beauty of Culver City’s natural heritage.

