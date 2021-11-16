November 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier

By Sam Catanzaro

Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063 in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s recently. 

Nearly 6,400 residents from across seven Southern California counties joined together from October 2, 2021, through November 13, 2021, each participating in one of 13 Alzheimer’s Association Walks to End Alzheimer’s California Series events in their local communities. 

LA’s Westside participants- 346 strong- walked in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Santa Monica Pier October 24, raising $127,063 supporting the Alzheimer’s Association long-term dedication to the City by the Sea and the LA’s Westside.

Funds raised will provide 24/7, year-round care and support through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).  The Chapter holds over 40 online and telephone support groups and education classes per month and is in the process of returning to in-person meetings. 

“Those who walked, volunteered, sponsored and supported did so to help those now and in the future, for families in their neighborhoods and for families they may never meet- the spirit of altruism and support has been unmatchable by every participant. Because of these individuals, our community is walking one step closer to ending Alzheimer’s while helping those in need of support along the way,” said Meg Barron, Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Executive Director and Regional Leader.

Santa Monica was the 10th of the 13 walks.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Mac Miller on stage in 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist By Sam Catanzaro A former West Los Angeles...

An AR-15 that was recovered by CCPD during a recent traffic stop. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Recover Illegal AR-15 During DUI Patrol

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

CCPD conducts DUI saturation patrols By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently recovered an illegal AR-15 during a DUI saturation...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Deliver Signatures to City Clerk

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

Olivia Villa with Dr. Kim Grueneisen exam room. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR