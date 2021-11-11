West LA Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl in Overdose Death of Mac Miller

Ryan Michael Reavis pleads guilty in connection to death of hip-hop artist

By Sam Catanzaro

A former West Los Angeles resident has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer accused of selling them to rapper Mac Miller, who soon afterward suffered a fatal overdose.

This week the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California announcer that Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, formerly of West Los Angeles and who moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona in 2019, has agreed to plead guilty to a single-count superseding information charging him with distribution of fentanyl.

According to a plea agreement filed today, on September 4, 2018, at the direction of co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Westwood, Reavis knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood. Reavis admitted in his plea agreement to knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance.

Shortly after Reavis distributed the fentanyl-laced pills to Pettit, Pettit distributed the pills to 26-year-old rapper Malcolm James McCormick – who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller – approximately two days before McCormick suffered a fatal drug overdose in Studio City on September 7, 2018.

Last month, Walter signed a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Both Walter and Reavis are expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks.

The case against Pettit is pending.