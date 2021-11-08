November 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in place and City Council recently voted 11-2 to spend $2 million dollars to manufacture and post signs to notify unhoused individuals that an area is off limits to them to sleep or otherwise occupy as stated in the newly updated section of the Municipal Code 41.18. LA City Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman were the two dissenting votes. 

“Colleagues, when I first heard that the City Council was going to spend $2 million out of homelessness funds for signs to say `you can’t sit, sleep or lie here,’ I actually didn’t think it was serious. I thought that someone was parodying the Council or somebody was spreading a mistruth to make the Council look bad,” Bonin said. 

Both the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) and the Brentwood Community Councils have sent letters to Council member Bonin asking that he comply with their desire for enforcement of the ordinance. 

“Other residents represented by responsive Councilmembers throughout Los Angeles are now being afforded the protections provided by the ordinance,” the letter states. It goes on to say that: “Your constituents, in contrast, are forced to do without these protections because you disagree with and/or misconstrue the ordinance and, now that it’s been enacted, refuse to implement in CD 11 the pre-enforcement procedures that Sec. 41.18 authorizes,” read the PPCC letter.

As of now, the $2 million would be spent on the estimated number of signs needed, as noted by the City’s Administrative Officer and the City’s Chief Legislative Analyst, namely 20 new signs and five replacement signs. Currently, the LA City Council has approved 79 out of 116 requests for enforcement of Ordinance 41.18. Council members Raman and Bonin have so far refused to enforce the ordinance in their respective districts.

in News
Related Posts
A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
News

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...

A runner finishes the 2019 LA Marathon in Santa Monica. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Marathon returns this weekend with new course By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Crime, News

Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend.  According...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Methamphetamine that was recovered by the CCPD recently. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News

Report Fraud, Waste and Abuse of Culver City Resources

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

The City of Culver City has partnered with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous confidential hotline for City employees,...

A rendering of an office campus planned for Culver City. Credit: BOTO Design Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR