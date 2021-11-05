November 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday

A runner finishes the 2019 LA Marathon in Santa Monica. Photo: City of Santa Monica.

Marathon returns this weekend with new course

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a new route this year, bringing thousands of runners and multiple road closures to the area. 

Now its 36th year, the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS begins at Dodger Stadium and concludes for the first time ever on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City, instead of Santa Monica. The course will follow its traditional route until Brentwood, where runners double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica Boulevard before finishing at Avenue of the Stars. The Marathon route no longer runs the length of San Vicente and now stops near Bundy Drive

Several road and freeway closures will be in place for the Century City and Westwood area, starting early Sunday morning. 

Southbound I-405

  • Left-turn lane of Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp
  • Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp

Road Closures

  • Santa Monica Boulevard (WB and EB Lanes):  from Wilshire to Sepulveda boulevards (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Sepulveda Boulevard: from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.)
  • Wilshire Boulevard (WB and EB Lanes): Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue (5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.)
  • San Vicente Boulevard: from Wilshire Boulevard to Saltair Avenue (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

For a full list of closures visit lamarathon.com/pages/lam-road-closures

The race–which has finished at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and California Avenue since 2010–has long been an economic booster for the City of Santa Monica with 2,000 guests booking hotel rooms each year by some estimates and thousands visiting local restaurants and businesses. It presented residents and officials, however, with hurdles including traffic, stretched security and neighborhood disruptions.

“We had a footprint challenge in Santa Monica, just from a space perspective,” said Reinschreiber  Murphy Reinschreiber, the chief operating officer of the McCourt Foundation, the race’s organizer. “We realized that there’s so much more we could do if we just had a bigger footprint at the finish line.”

Century Park is curating a lineup of live bands and DJ performances throughout the day. There will also be food specials, beer gardens, pop-up retail, foot and spa treatments– kicking off at 9:00 a.m.

“The curated events are a welcomed opportunity to enjoy a day full of activity for marathoners, friends, families, as well as neighborhood locals,” Century Park said in a press release.

in News
Related Posts
News

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Crime, News

Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend.  According...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Methamphetamine that was recovered by the CCPD recently. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News

Report Fraud, Waste and Abuse of Culver City Resources

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

The City of Culver City has partnered with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous confidential hotline for City employees,...

A rendering of an office campus planned for Culver City. Credit: BOTO Design Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR