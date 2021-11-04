The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA about how the move went and why it wasn’t done sooner. Video brought to you by Avenir.
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path
November 4, 2021 Staff Report
CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month
November 2, 2021 Staff Report
CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing
November 1, 2021 Staff Report
Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend. According...
18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood
October 28, 2021 Staff Report
Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Staff Report
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth
October 27, 2021 Staff Report
K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Report Fraud, Waste and Abuse of Culver City Resources
October 25, 2021 Staff Report
The City of Culver City has partnered with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous confidential hotline for City employees,...
Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery
October 23, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...
