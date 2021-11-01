November 2, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process

By Sam Catanzaro

Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless encampment on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood have begun. 

On Monday morning, deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, outreach workers and other officials–including L.A. Public Works Department– ​began the process of relocating the homeless outside the West Los Angeles VA. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority, most of the veterans are being moved into motels, with some moving into tents on VA property or directly into permanent housing.

“The VA, they’re committed to offering services around the clock,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters at the site. “They’re trying to get the staffing, which is a huge improvement … so that is a big help. So now, someone shows up here at 10 o’clock at night, odds are they’re going to be able to find a place to lie down, and it’s not going to be on the sidewalk.”

According to Villanueva, every Veteran living at the encampment has been connected to shelter placement, both on the VA itself and other locations in the area. 

LASD Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST) is leading the clean-up, following a similar effort over the summer the agency carried out on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. At least 40 people had been living at the Brentwood encampment. It is unclear exactly how long it will take to complete the relocation effort. 

Outreach workers, some of whom are formerly homeless Veterans, have been engaging with the Veterans living on San Vicente Boulevard since the encampment first appeared in 2015. For more than a year, U.S.VETS–the largest non-profit working to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis–has doubled its outreach efforts to help Veterans not only secure housing but provide the resources needed to ensure veterans get back on track. When the Sheriff announced the planned abatement of the encampment, U.S.VETS was tasked with housing at least 10 of the Veterans residing in the encampment. Since that directive, U.S.VETS says it has housed 13 Veterans. 

“The West LA VA Campus is a sacred place for many of our Veterans,” said Stephen Peck, President & CEO of U.S.VETS. “We understand the deep connection Veterans have to the campus and are working hard to offer them safe housing options in our communities across Southern California. However, we’ll soon be able to honor the legacy of the West LA VA Campus by providing Veterans a home and community on that land which was promised to them decades ago.”

The cleanup comes shortly after Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced plans to place over 500 homeless veterans in Los Angeles, including those living in Veterans Row into housing by the end of the year, following a visit to the encampment last month. 

McDonough was visiting the encampment weeks after the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row”. In April a man was arrested for killing an unhoused male veteran man with a vehicle. In September another unhoused male Veteran was killed in a stabbing. 

McDonough did not provide details on how the housing initiative will be funded or where the veterans would be housed other than that some could go into transitional housing facilities on the VA campus.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend.  According...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Methamphetamine that was recovered by the CCPD recently. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News

Report Fraud, Waste and Abuse of Culver City Resources

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

The City of Culver City has partnered with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous confidential hotline for City employees,...

A rendering of an office campus planned for Culver City. Credit: BOTO Design Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...

Parking Garage Damage From 1994 Northridge Earthquake: Photo: Getty.
News

Two Earthquake Preparedness Drills Set for Culver City This Week

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

The Great ShakeOut and Culver City’s Communitywide Disaster Drill set for October 21 Submitted by the City of Culver City...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR