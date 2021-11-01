Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing

Around 40 vehicles cited

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), over the weekend, police officers from Culver City, Gardena, Hawthorne and Torrance teamed up with California Highway Patrol’s Street Racing Task Force to help crack down on illegal street racing occurring in our neighborhoods.

“Street racing and “intersection takeovers” are extremely dangerous not only to the participants and onlookers, but to the community and residents surrounding the event,” CCPD said.

According to the CCPD, officers cited approximately 40 vehicles and confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles.