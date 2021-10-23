Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across from Helms Bakery that were built in the 1940’s and 1950’s will now be repurposed as office buildings in the form of an office campus for a creative company. These are single story buildings that altogether boast 75,822 square feet of space and constitute about 3.4 acres of land. The campus will be named Foundation Culver City and is being designed by BOTO Design Architects. Originally, in 2017, the buildings were set to be renovated into housing by the owners, Karney Properties, as a mixed-use commercial and residential space but that plan was withdrawn two years later. Culver City is an extremely popular place for companies who are seeking office space.