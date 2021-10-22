October 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing

By Dolores Quintana

LA Metro has received a report looking into a goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing during the next 10 years on Metro owned land. 

This joint development could be achieved by building these affordable units on already owned parcels of land that Metro plans to develop while expanding the current Los Angeles transit system of Metro buses and trains according to Urbanize

Half of these new homes would be available as rentals at a below market rate. The already existing homes and apartments, about 2,220, that have already been built on Metro lands are part of this quota. About 800 of these units are set aside as income restricted units. As of now, planned construction and those units currently under construction, if they come to fruition, would result in 4,600 units on Metro lands with more than 1,700 units that would have rents in the affordable housing range. 

Four months ago, the Metro board agreed upon a joint development policy to facilitate the best use of Metro property to assist with the housing crisis in Los Angeles. Some of the most relevant points of this policy are:

Projects will be prioritized where the need for housing is the highest and the greatest benefit may be realized the fastest.

To address neighborhood concerns around gentrification and displacement, Metro will use local income and rent data to help set rents for income-restricted units.

The policy also states this important point, “Transit systems are most effective if they are surrounded by transit-supportive land uses that include jobs, housing, schools, and amenities. While Metro does not have land use authority in Los Angeles County (cities or L.A. County holds this power), Metro can leverage the land it owns to deliver transit-supportive uses.”

These parts of the policy would not only allow, but encourage participation by organizations that are part of the community that the housing is being built in. It would also allow for smaller and medium sized contractors to have the opportunity to take part in the revenue generating construction.

In addition, to take advantage of the state of California’s density bonus and the City of Los Angeles’ TOC guidelines, Metro has increased the level of affordability from 60%, very low income, to 80%, low income.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...

Parking Garage Damage From 1994 Northridge Earthquake: Photo: Getty.
News

Two Earthquake Preparedness Drills Set for Culver City This Week

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

The Great ShakeOut and Culver City’s Communitywide Disaster Drill set for October 21 Submitted by the City of Culver City...
Real Estate

Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices By Dolores Quintana Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is...

Rendering of Sony Studio’s Scenic Arts Building revamp. Credit: RIOS.
Real Estate

Sony Studios Repurposing Culver City Scenic Arts Building

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Sony Studios will be repurposing the Scenic Arts Building, which...
News

Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Voting takes less than two minutes!  Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park:  Outdoor...
Crime, News

LAPD Shoots Dead Man Holding Family Members At Knifepoint

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a man holding family members at knifepoint this week during a domestic...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

Culver Current at night. Photo: culvercity.org.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Groundbreaking Culver City Mixed Media Sculpture Exhibition Extended

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A groundbreaking mixed media sculpture created by Los Angeles-based artist Nate Mohler, has been extended for a second year of...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityBus).
News, Transportation

Construction Begins this Monday for the MOVE Culver City Project

October 12, 2021

Read more
October 12, 2021

Submitted by the City of Culver City On Monday, October 11th and through November 19th, the City’s construction contractor will...

Coco delivery robots in front of Citizen Public Market in Culver City. Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR