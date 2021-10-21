October 22, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a “known gang member” wanted in connection to the shooting of four homeless men near the Ballona Wetlands in August. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded around 5:40 a.m. on August 18 to a homeless encampment near the Ballona Wetlands area following reports of the shooting. 

Arriving at the scene on Jefferson Boulevard between Culver Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, officers learned that prior to their arrival four men had been transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. The LAPD says that they were informed the victims were in stable condition. 

On October 7, LAPD officers located and arrested a suspected shooter in Venice. According to the LAPD, the man is a parolee and “a known gang member [with] an extensive criminal history.” The LAPD, when reached for comment, did not provide any further details about the suspect. 

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. 

In addition the LAPD noted that a female suspect who possibly was involved in the shooting is still at-large. The Department did not provide a suspect description of her. 

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Pacific Area Detective Jurado at 310-482-6369. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

in Crime, News
