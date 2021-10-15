LAPD Shoots Dead Man Holding Family Members At Knifepoint

A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a man holding family members at knifepoint this week during a domestic dispute in Palms.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to a domestic dispute call on the 3600 block of Keystone Avenue early Wednesday morning. The suspect was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

LAPD officers entered the apartment and saw the man armed with a knife when the shooting took place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner says the decreased’s identity is 36-year-old Carlos Arias.

The shooting remains under investigation.